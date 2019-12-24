|
11/23/1923 - 12/8/2019 Our beloved Mother, Baba, great grandmother, and great great grandmother went peacefully to join the heavenly kingdom on Dec 8. She was born in Blato, Korcula, was preceded in death by parents Marko and Aneta Favro, by husband of 50 years John Lukrich and an infant son, Milton. She is survived by daughters Alice (Vieko) Obuljen and Margarida (Mario) Bracco, son John (Victoria) Lukrich, Jr., grand children Mary Simonell, Julie (Josh) Deziel, Jean Iverson, Pete and Anthony (Elizabeth) Obuljen, Amanda Bates and Tommy Lukrich, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, many nephews, nieces and relatives in Washington, Brazil and Croatia. Memorial Mass will be celebrated Sat., Dec 28th at 11:00 am in the Chapel at Little Sisters of the Poor, 2100 S. Western Ave., San Pedro. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 24, 2019