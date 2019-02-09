|
6/13/1941 - 1/30/2019 Milo A. Sweet Jr. passed away on January 30, 2019 at the age of 77. He was a native Californian and is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Milo A. Sweet III (Karen); stepchildren, Roxanne Edwards, Rory McDermed, Colleen Schultz (Dan), Michelle Rowan (Keith); 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday February 11, 2019 at 11:30am at Rolling Hills Covenant Church. Burial to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00189100-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 9, 2019