02/06/1930 - 11/02/2020 Minori Kozawa, Nisei resident of Torrance, CA. passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born on February 6, 1930 to Kunimatsu and Tama Kozawa, in Long Beach, Ca. He is predeceased and the last of his brothers and sisters (Mitsuto, Matsue, Matsunori, and Tamaye) He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Jun; son Craig (JoAnn); daughter Colleen; and Granddaughter Traci. Private family services will be held at Green Hills Cemetery.





