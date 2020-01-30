Home

05/30/1931 - 01/7/2020 Mira Babajko, a loving mother, nana, and aunt passed away January 7, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born on May 30, 1931, on the island of Ist, Croatia, to Ivan and Nedjeljka Segaric. In April of 1957 she married Smiljan Babajko, and together they had two children. Mira is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Tereza Bekavac, and brother Dinko Segaric. She is survived by her children, daughter Smilja (Johnny) Pesic and son Goran (Jill) Babajko; and grandchildren Adriana, John, Michele, Raquel, and Alina. Mira is also survived by her nieces and nephews here and in Croatia. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:30 am, at Mary Star of the Sea Church. Mira will be laid to rest in Ist, Croatia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Nikola Church, Ist, Croatia, in care of Smilja Pesic. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 30, 2020
