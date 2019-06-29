Home

April 21, 1961 - June 27,2019 Mitchell Palacios passed away peacefully at home in Brandon, MS at the age of 58. He was born on April 21, 1961 in San Pedro, CA to Joe and Vivian Palacios. He graduated from Mary Star of the Sea High School in 1979. He went on to coach football at his alma mater for a number of years. Mitch worked most of his life for ILWU Local 13 and more recently retired from the Marine Clerks Union Local 63. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was an avid USC fan. He is survived by his loving wife Lisa Palacios, his parents Joe and Vivian Palacios, brother Joe Palacios (Giselle), sister Shirley Palacios, Children Hilary Palacios (Fernando), Matthew Palacios (Natalee), Mariah Palacios, Jessica Palacios, Eddie Muela (Audra), Adam Muela (LeAnn), Grandsons Aiden and London, Nephew Cameron Palacios, and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. He was loved and will be missed by many. At Mitch's request, services will be private.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 29, 2019
