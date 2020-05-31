Molly Erskine
September 28, 1933 - May 26, 2020 Molly was born to William and Maud Peacock (Mason) in Old Hunstanton, Norfolk, England. Molly was employed as a supervisor for Woolworth stores. Molly met her husband, John, when he was stationed at R.A.F. station Sculthorpe in the U.S. Air Force in 1960. John and Molly were married on September 28, 1961. This year is their 59th year of marriage. Their daughter Lynne Marie was born in July 1962. John was discharged from the service in 1967 and they settled in Hawthorne. Molly was preceded in death by her parents and daughter. She is survived by her husband John, grandson John, brothers Robert and his wife Winnie Peacock and James Peacock and his wife Grace. The services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.


Published in Daily Breeze on May 31, 2020.
