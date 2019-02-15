9/4/1930 - 1/27/2019 Monica Maria Martin was born in Schaffhausen, Switzerland to Renata and Werner Schmid. She was the only daughter and had four brothers; Sebastian, Tobias, Niklaus, and Laurenz who all survive her. Her childhood was good, though rigid, as her father was a minister. She enjoyed life and especially hiking and skiing. She wanted to go to the Olympics (and by accounts was good enough), but her parents thought her education at hotel school was more important. After finishing her school, she came to the United States to be an Au Pair and improve her English speaking. After that, she would apply to International Hotels. Instead, she met her future husband Robert Martin, an American New Yorker at a beach party. They married within a year and spent 67 wonderful years together. Robert recently passed on December 5, 2018. Monica was still vibrant and active, so her passing as a result of a massive stroke, was unexpected and shocking for her family. Monica and Robert raised three children, residing in Hermosa Beach, Davis, and Rolling Hills Estates. Tara, Brian and Stacy are all living with children of their own. Monica was first an elementary school French teacher at Chadwick and then became a Travel Agent in Palos Verdes. She loved travel and has been all over the world, from China, Europe, and Africa, to the Amazon River. However, her favorite place remained the mountains and lakes of Switzerland near St. Moritz where she grew up. She enjoyed hiking and visiting with Swiss family as recently as 2018. Monica was very much loved by her family, and her friends. Although very shy at first, she was generous, kind, open minded, straight forward, frugal, funny, flirty, and loyal. She always tried her best and worried about everyone. She was also an amazingly supportive and loving wife, seemingly meant to be with her husband in heaven. She will be greatly missed. She did not want a formal funeral as she hated being a fuss, but there will be a graveside ceremony on Thursday, February 28th at 11:30 am at Green Hills Memorial Park in Palos Verdes. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00188430-image-1.jpg,WL00188430-image-2.jpg Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary