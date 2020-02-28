|
07/30/1963 - 02/20/2020 Monica Frances Mitchell (56), beloved mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, passed away on February 20, 2020. Born on July 30, 1963 to Walter and Marie Shields, she lived briefly in Garden Grove before settling in North Torrance in 1969. Monica attended Carr Elementary, graduated from North High School (1981), and continued her vocal studies at El Camino College and Cal State Northridge, where she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Vocal Performance. She was also a student of the acclaimed Shigemi Matsumoto, a beloved mentor and friend who fueled her love for opera. Monica performed with various groups throughout the South Bay, including The Esquires, Holy Trinity Choir (San Pedro), Torrance Civic Chorale, El Camino and City of Torrance musicals, and lastly (briefly) with the Joanna Medawar Nachef Singers. For many years she was also the hired vocalist for the First Church of Christ Scientist in Hermosa Beach. After marrying and settling in South Torrance, Monica taught voice out of her home studio which enabled her to be a hands-on, devoted mother to her cherished daughters, Madeline Marie (20) and Lana Grace (16.) She cared deeply about all her vocal students and supported them in all their efforts to move forward with their talents, including the Certificate of Merit program which she regularly attended as a judge or supportive friend. She was also a proud and highly respected member of the Music Teachers Association of California (MTAC.) In 2016, Monica returned to school to earn her teaching credential and in 2018 began teaching with LAUSD as a traveling/itinerant music teacher. She adored her students and they her. It was at this time that Monica was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer, a shock given her disciplined, healthy life-style. She faced the diagnosis with her usual optimism, grace, sense of humor, and unbelievable strength always focused on her daughters' well-being and future. Despite aggressive chemo protocol, she continued to teach full-time (and her private students) up until the end of December. She was truly grateful for all the loving support she received throughout her life and in her final days. Monica was grace and dignity personified, committed to integrity and giving her best in whatever role she had. A humble and loving beauty inside and out, she will be sorely and forever loved and missed. She is survived by her devoted family: daughters Madeline and Lana; brothers Glenn (Norma) Shields and Perry (Cindy) Shields; and nephew Craig Shields and nieces Kimmy Shields and Lauren Lea; and many cherished friends, colleagues and students. For details regarding her Celebration of Life, please contact Perry and Cindy Shields at 310.375.2494 or LAFNGIRL@verizon.net.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 28, 2020