June 2, 1948 - May 20, 2019 Monica Susan Noble, 70, passed away on May 20, 2019, at Torrance Memorial Hospital, Torrance, CA. Monica was born on June 2, 1948, in Jersey City, NJ, to John and Monica Shultz. She grew up in North Arlington, NJ, where she attended Queen of Peace Grammar School and High School, graduating in 1966. She attended the College of Mt. St. Vincent in Riverdale, NY, graduating in 1970 with a BA degree in Classics. Growing up, Monica enjoyed spending the summers with her family in Monmouth Beach, NJ, on the Jersey Shore. She was an excellent swimmer. Monica and her brother John Shultz moved to California from New Jersey in 1972. She met Steve Noble in Manhattan Beach, CA, in 1974, and it was the beginning of their life together. Monica and Steve were married in 1979. Monica worked for several insurance companies in commercial claims for over 30 years. Monica enjoyed spending time with close friends, and also liked to go to the movies and visit museums. Monica is survived by her husband, Steve Noble, and her nephews, Mike and Tom Shultz. A Memorial Service will be held at Lighthouse Memorials - White & Day Center in Redondo Beach on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00am with a reception following. Please visit the mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.comto send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Published in Daily Breeze on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary