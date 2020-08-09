April 13, 1927 - Jan. 7, 2020 Myra Jean (Smith) Persselin was born in Newton, Iowa on April 13, 1927, the daughter of Charles Everett and Myrtle Wormley Smith. She was raised on the family farm and enjoyed a mixture of country and town life during her childhood years. Jean graduated from Newton High School in 1945, then went on to the University of Iowa for her undergraduate and graduate education, completing her master's degree in clinical psychology in 1950. Jean served as Director of Psychological Services for the Green Bay, Wisconsin School District, where she met her husband, Leo Persselin. In 1956 she headed west to work as a director at the Veterans Administration Counseling Center at the University of Southern California. Jean and Leo were married in Los Angeles in 1958, and raised their three children, David, Ruth, and Sara in Rancho Palos Verdes, where they moved in 1963. Jean was a loving wife and mother, and active in the community as a 4-H leader, band, and soccer mom. Once her children were school age, Jean went back to work as a school psychologist for the Palos Verdes Unified School District in 1972. She helped found the Palos Verdes Peninsula Gifted Children's Association, acting as President from 1973-1975. Her love for and dedication to children was recognized by faculty, colleagues, parents, and administrators alike. After her retirement in 1990, she volunteered in the community at the Norris Theater and was an active member in the Congregation Ner Tamid Sisterhood. Jean was passionate about gardening and brought her farm girl roots to her Palos Verdes backyard, growing a bounty of vegetables, flowers, and fruit that she loved to share with friends and neighbors. She enjoyed reading, playing the piano, traveling and visiting friends, and especially family time with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her warmth and friendliness, her genuine interest in people, and her kind and loving nature. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her sister, Eleanor Kerr; and brother, Byron Smith. She is survived by her son, David Persselin and daughter-in-law, Stacey Acton of San Jose, California; daughter, Ruth Persselin of Petaluma, California; daughter, Sara Persselin and son-in-law, Steven Honnold of Kodiak, Alaska; and grandchildren, Emma and Ella Persselin and Theo Honnold.





