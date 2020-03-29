|
Jan 12, 1943 - Mar 24, 2020 Myrrl Santy, 77, of Redondo Beach, passed away on March 24, 2020, in Little Company of Mary Hospital as a result of contracting the Covid-19 virus. Myrrl was born January 12, 1943, in Los Angeles to Orlando and Merna Santy. He grew up in Manhattan Beach and attended Aviation High School from 1957-1960 where he met his wife Patricia as a junior. They were married in 1962. With a wife, four children, and a full-time job, he graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1972. He worked at TRW for 40 years and was an expert in space related testing and manufacturing processes. Myrrl was a family man. He cared deeply about the welfare and happiness of his children and grandchildren and spent time with them whenever possible. Myrrl was a model husband and father who was always ready to open his house, to visit those having a challenge, to give his friends a ride when needed, and was loved by many in the community. Myrrl is survived by his wife Patricia, his four children Michael, Patrick, Joseph and Lisa, their wives, his six grandchildren, and his sister Elaine. Myrrl's celebration of life will be held at a later date at American Martyrs Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank at https://www.lafoodbank.org. The LA Regional Food Bank is working hard to meet the needs of those impacted by the Coronavirus, as well as individuals who typically need assistance. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages and share memories.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 29, 2020