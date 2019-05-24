|
|
May 19, 1932 - May 8, 2019 Nancy Lee Martin Speth Roberts passed away on May 8, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1932 in Dinuba, CA and was raised on a working ranch in Orosi, CA. She graduated with a degree in Education from Occidental College, where she met her husband Herbert Stanford Speth, who predeceased her in 1986. They were married in a Navy ceremony and lived in Sunnyvale, CA and Kingsville, TX while he served before settling in the San Fernando Valley to raise their three children: Leland, Susan, and Peter. She pioneered the First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills Weekday School, mainstreamed special needs students before it was a developed program, and the school was awarded accreditation upon its first review. She loved her Delta Sorority and P.E.O. sisters, traveling, and playing and directing hand bell choirs. Upon moving to San Pedro and sailing with the Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club, she and her second husband William "Bill" Roberts were instrumental in the renovations of the Muller House Museum, the Cabrillo Beach Bath House, and starting the ball rolling on the Los Angeles Harbor Lighthouse cleanup. Nan is survived by her children, grandson Isaac, his wife Kerry, great-grandchildren Judah, Stella, and Guy, her sister-in-law, Eleanor Fuller, step-children, step-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Her service will be on July 14th at 2 p.m. at The First Presbyterian Church, San Pedro and her ashes scattered in the Sequoias where she spent summers growing up. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to San Pedro Meals On Wheels (www.sanpedromealsonwheels.org) and New Horizons (https://newhorizons-sfv.org). Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 24, 2019