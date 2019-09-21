|
July 7, 1949 - Sept. 11, 2019 Nancy Lynne Hoff "Nanc" to family and friends was born and raised in Manhattan Beach, CA. The only child of Horace and Lois LeCuyer, Nancy graduated from Aviation High School. Love of music, including favorites such as the Eagles and Led Zeppelin, played a pivotal role in Nancy's life. It's part of what initially attracted her to Bay Area-bred musician/real estate broker Robert "Bobby" Hoff, whom she married in 1975 at the Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes. And music is ultimately what brought Nancy to Los Angeles radio station KDAY, where she worked as an assistant to the rock/pop outlet's program director Bob Wilson. When Wilson left the station in 1973 to launch trade publication Radio & Records with investors Robert and Tom Kardashian, he persuaded Nancy to join him as one of the first staff members at the start-up. As R&R's advertising director, Nancy was the linchpin that kept the fledgling operation on track each week. She also doubled as the behind-the-scenes organizational force when the publication began producing its renowned conventions. Except for a brief sojourn in the '80s, Nancy remained an invaluable and steady presence at R&R until it ceased publication 36 years later in 2009. But anyone who knew Nancy knows one thing: work didn't wholly define her. Her infectious, can-do attitude underscored the pure selflessness with which she gave back to others. During the holidays, you would find her and Bobby feeding the homeless. Or, at other times, volunteering their services on behalf of the Special Olympics. Nancy was also a dedicated advocate for Blankets of Love South Bay, delivering blankets for babies in need. That same passion for helping people extended as well to animals through her fervent support of rescue efforts facilitated by the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), the Peter Zippi Memorial Fund and the World Wildlife Fund. Above all, though, Nancy was a loyal friend who could be counted on to listen, keep confidences and offer counsel all without ever passing judgment. And let's not forget all the fun informal gatherings and parties that Nancy and Bobby hosted from the pair's starter house in Lawndale, CA to their later home in Manhattan Beach. Nancy's keen organizational skills and attention to detail once again took center stage; from the food she prepared (those yummy spinach balls and cupcakes) to her inventive and stylish table decorations. She embraced the role of mother hen with relish as she made sure that everyone who mattered to her stayed in touch, thus igniting many still enduring friendships. Preceded in death by her parents, Nancy is survived by Bobby, her loving husband of 44 years; cousins, Tina Trenner, Cat Trenner and Bill Landreth, her beloved two cats, Jazz and Dezi, and a host of friends and colleaguesall of whom will dearly miss her indefatigable spirit.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 21, 2019