|
|
Nancy Martin (Potts) Miller October 30, 1925 - January 20, 2019 Nancy passed peacefully, at her home, surrounded by much of her family. She was a strong and gracious wife and mother. Never one to shy away, you always knew where you stood with Nancy. She is survived by her husband, Robert W. Miller and his sons, Philip (Angie), Steven and Peter, and by her sons, Richard Potts and Thomas (Yolanda) Potts and Tom's step children, Lorena, Rebecca and Joe. She loved her grandchildren, Michael (Jaz) Potts and Samantha (Jordan) Pruitt, and recently got to be with her great granddaughters, Lillian and Joey. She will also be missed by her brother Thomas (Susie) Martin and niece Laura Wilson. Nancy is predeceased by her first husband Richard M. Potts and her first granddaughter Nicole Marie Potts. She was born to Sanford and Laura Dickenson Martin in Tacoma, Washington, and grew up during the Depression in South Pasadena. Like many of her generation, Nancy valued hard work and perseverance. She was a vital member of The Neighborhood Church for over fifty years, and was strong supporter of classical music, particularly the Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:30 PM, at The Neighborhood Church, 415 Paseo Del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Music Fund at Neighborhood Church. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 24, 2019