Nancy Means

March 21, 1927 - July 8, 2020 Nancy Jeanne Palmer Means died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, ending her struggle with dementia. She was 93 and still in (her words) excellent health. She enjoyed a long life in California where she and husband Duff made a home and raised their family. She pursued many interests and enjoyed teaching ESL through Torrance Adult School. She loved her family and leaves behind her sister, Betty Palmer Riley, 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. No plans for a memorial service have been made at this time. Visit lafuneral.com to read the complete obituary, send the family messages and share memories.


