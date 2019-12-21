|
Our sweet angel passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She left this world after a brief, four-day illness. Her husband of 12 years, Wolfgang Buettner, was her soulmate and the love of her life. Nancy was born and raised in Arnold, PA, and came to Southern California in 2001. For the last 18 years, Nancy taught English at Jordan High in North Long Beach. She was loved by her students who liked to call her Momma Moses. Nancy was always there for anyone in need of support, no matter the situation, whether with her kind heart, words of wisdom, or her amazing sense of humor and laughter. There will be no visitation. A memorial has not been planned at this time. All we ask is that you keep the memory of Nancy Moses, this wonderful person, alive in your thoughts and in your hearts.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 21, 2019