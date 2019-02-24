|
1946 - 2019 Nancy Lynn Bryan Weaver, 72, passed away January 29, 2019. She was born and raised in West Lafayette, Indiana. Nancy was the youngest daughter of Kenneth And Hilda Bryan. She moved to Los Angeles in 1969 after graduating from Indiana University. There, she met and married the love of her life, Howard, in 1970. She was a 46-year resident of Torrance and a long-time teacher at Bonita Street Elementary School. During Nancy's life, she had many interests, including jazz, skiing, tennis, bicycling, camping, sailing, gardening, traveling and driving her classic car. She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Interment will be at Inglewood Park Cemetery on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1:30pm followed by a farewell beach walk at sunset. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bonita Street School "attention: Ann Brecker", 21929 Bonita Street, Carson, CA 90745, Brain Trauma Foundation, Parkinson's Foundation or the . Please go to the Rice Mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.com to send the family messages, share memories and for more information and maps for the March 2 service and walk. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00190450-image-1.jpg,WL00190450-image-2.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 24, 2019