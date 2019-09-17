|
|
10/29/1926 - 08/28/2019 Narcisa Sia Malicay of San Pedro passed away on August 28, 2019. She was born in La Paz, Leyte, Philippines on October 29, 1926. Narcisa married Angelo Malicay on April 10, 1945. Once Angelo's service to the US Army was completed, the family relocated to San Pedro. Narcisa worked at the Pan Pacific Cannery for 32 years, finishing her career as a Quality Control Clerk. She enjoyed cooking traditional Filipino cuisine, tending to her rose garden, attending church and babysitting her grandchildren. Narcisa was predeceased by her husband, Angelo and daughter Noniluna. She leaves behind her daughters, Patricia (Jim) Combs, Nora Malicay and Virginia (Dave) Soto; grandchildren Scott (Lesly) Combs, Steven Combs, Karen Soto, Laura (Steve) Doyal and David Soto; Great-grandchildren Alyssa Ortiz, Hunter, Kennedy and Paige Combs, Victoria and Stephen Doyal and Eleanor Soto. Viewing at 11:15am on Friday, September 20th, followed by funeral services at 11:30am in the Memorial Chapel at Green Hills and dedication at gravesite to follow.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 17, 2019