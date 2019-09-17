Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:15 AM - 11:30 AM
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Narcisa Malicay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Narcisa Malicay


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
10/29/1926 - 08/28/2019 Narcisa Sia Malicay of San Pedro passed away on August 28, 2019. She was born in La Paz, Leyte, Philippines on October 29, 1926. Narcisa married Angelo Malicay on April 10, 1945. Once Angelo's service to the US Army was completed, the family relocated to San Pedro. Narcisa worked at the Pan Pacific Cannery for 32 years, finishing her career as a Quality Control Clerk. She enjoyed cooking traditional Filipino cuisine, tending to her rose garden, attending church and babysitting her grandchildren. Narcisa was predeceased by her husband, Angelo and daughter Noniluna. She leaves behind her daughters, Patricia (Jim) Combs, Nora Malicay and Virginia (Dave) Soto; grandchildren Scott (Lesly) Combs, Steven Combs, Karen Soto, Laura (Steve) Doyal and David Soto; Great-grandchildren Alyssa Ortiz, Hunter, Kennedy and Paige Combs, Victoria and Stephen Doyal and Eleanor Soto. Viewing at 11:15am on Friday, September 20th, followed by funeral services at 11:30am in the Memorial Chapel at Green Hills and dedication at gravesite to follow.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Narcisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Download Now