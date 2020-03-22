|
Aug. 25, 1935 - March 2, 2020 Nat spent 84+ large, living, loving years on the planet. Bronx-born to Robert and Augusta "Gussie" Vogel, whose families had originated in Austria. Brother to Benjamin and Vivian, both deceased. NYU educated. Served in the U.S. Army, trained at Fort Dix. Survived by his loving wife Ruth, together for 61+ epic years; sons Steven and David and grandchildren, Natalie and Emma. Moved to Los Angeles in the late 50's to start his new career and soon discovered that the West is truly the best. Settled into the beach culture of our beloved home in the Hollywood Riviera section of Torrance/Redondo Beach, California where Ruth still resides. Nat quickly rose through the ranks as a distinguished stock broker for Merrill Lynch, later becoming a Realtor & ultimately managing and leading several successful offices for Spring Realty, and then Prudential California Realty from Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills and beyond. Nat had a great gift for gab and was a renowned raconteur. His voice and New York accent were unique as was his sense of humor. He was a solid skier, tennis player, poker player and a gifted golfer too. He taught sons Steven and David how to make gimlets when they were of age and his recipe remains revered amongst their friends. He instilled in all of us a joy for life, a love of laughter, respect for all human beings and to embrace diverse cultures. There was always an open door policy at the house and a warm welcome to all. He was a wonderful husband, father, friend and pal. We thank you for all your never ending unconditional love, affection, sacrifice and support. Nat was a fixture in the Riviera Village in Redondo Beach with regular morning walks along the Esplanade, weekly visits to Good Stuff and Hennessey's. When we made the rounds through the medical community due to his recent but rapid declining health to find answers he remained courageous. When we learned that he had terminal pancreatic cancer and only a short time to live he maintained a quiet dignity. When Nat took his final breaths after remaining comfortably in his own bed on March 2 shortly after 9 AM with his wife and sons beside him, the world lost a bright light. Rest in Peace beloved Husband, Father and Friend of Many. We miss you already now and forever more!
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 22, 2020