|
|
April 12, 1918 - Jan. 25, 2020 Nell Elizabeth Tezak of Harbor City, CA passed away on January 25, 2020 at the age of 101. Nell was born on April 12, 1918 in Butte, Montana to Mike Rossman and Mary Svitovich and graduated from Butte High School in 1936. Nell was married to the late Joe Tezak on November 16, 1945 and both relocated to Harbor City in 1954. Nell was a parishioner and active member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Lomita. Nell is survived by her two sisters Joan Irma Sleight and Helen Catherine Busby as well as her sons Joe and George Tezak. A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 6 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Coastal Funeral Center (25001 Narbonne Ave, Lomita, CA). Grave side services will be held on Friday, February 7 at 10:00am at All Souls Cemetery (4400 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA).
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 3, 2020