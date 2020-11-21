1/2
Nellie Benedetti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 19, 1928 - Nov. 17, 2020 Nella Victoria Benedetti (nee Zuliani) passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 92. Nellie was born in San Pedro, California on April 19, 1928 to Luigi and Ida Zuliani. She graduated from San Pedro High School and worked for the Bank of America before marrying Sergio Benedetti in 1948. Nellie was a dedicated wife, and devoted mother to four children. She loved to cook and paint, and enjoyed music, dance, and travel. She was delighted to visit the birthplace of her parents in Cerna, Italy. Nellie worked for many years as a part-time teller for the Bank of America and, after retiring, was a long-time volunteer at the Little Sisters of the Poor elderly care facility. She had a ready laugh, a generous spirit, and a heart full of love for everyone she encountered. Nellie is survived by her children: Pamela (sp. Douglas), Gary, Linda (sp. Gustavo) and Karen; grandchildren Heather, Russell, David, Steven, Kaitlin, and Benjamin; and great grandchildren Gia, Finley, Oliver, Vikram, and Amay. Outdoor services will be held on Tuesday, November 24th at 10:30 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Church. A remote streaming of the service will also be available. For information on accessing the streaming option, please contact McNerney's Mortuary at (310) 832-8351. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
310-832-8351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved