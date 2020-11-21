April 19, 1928 - Nov. 17, 2020 Nella Victoria Benedetti (nee Zuliani) passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 92. Nellie was born in San Pedro, California on April 19, 1928 to Luigi and Ida Zuliani. She graduated from San Pedro High School and worked for the Bank of America before marrying Sergio Benedetti in 1948. Nellie was a dedicated wife, and devoted mother to four children. She loved to cook and paint, and enjoyed music, dance, and travel. She was delighted to visit the birthplace of her parents in Cerna, Italy. Nellie worked for many years as a part-time teller for the Bank of America and, after retiring, was a long-time volunteer at the Little Sisters of the Poor elderly care facility. She had a ready laugh, a generous spirit, and a heart full of love for everyone she encountered. Nellie is survived by her children: Pamela (sp. Douglas), Gary, Linda (sp. Gustavo) and Karen; grandchildren Heather, Russell, David, Steven, Kaitlin, and Benjamin; and great grandchildren Gia, Finley, Oliver, Vikram, and Amay. Outdoor services will be held on Tuesday, November 24th at 10:30 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Church. A remote streaming of the service will also be available. For information on accessing the streaming option, please contact McNerney's Mortuary at (310) 832-8351. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com
