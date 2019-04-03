1/21/1928 - 3/28/2019 Nello passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 91, due to complications from a stroke. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Katherine (n‚e Cvitanich), his children Mike (Mindy) Saggiani, Gina (Peter) Califano, and preceded in death by his sons Robert in 1963 and Steven in 2012. He also leaves behind granddaughters Giana, Tessa, and Laina Califano, Sienna Saggiani, his sister Velma Coats, and many nieces and nephews. Nello was born and raised in San Pedro, CA to Giovanni and Pasquina (nee Magagnotti) Saggiani, one of four children. He grew up in a largely Italian immigrant neighborhood, which was instrumental in shaping his great character and strong values. Nello graduated from San Pedro High, where he excelled at the sport he loved, baseball. After attending Compton Jr. College, he was drafted by the New York Yankees, pitching in the Minor Leagues until an arm injury ended his career. Nello served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean War, before returning home and beginning his life-long career as a Longshoreman for the Port of LA/Long Beach, ultimately becoming a Foreman for ILWU Local 94. He married Katherine in 1961, happily raising their three children together, spending countless memorable weekends as a family at the local Little League fields, watching their sons play ball. In retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family, his many friends and neighbors, playing golf, and avidly following Notre Dame football. Nello will be remembered for his warmth, great sense of humor, kindness, easygoing nature, and devotion to family. Nello touched so many and was beloved by all that knew him. He will be deeply missed. A visitation will be held on Monday April 8, from 5:30-8:30 pm at Green Hills Memorial Chapel, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, with a funeral mass at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, San Pedro on Tuesday, April 9 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to That's Right Safety First at www.thatsrightsafetyfirst.org or by mail: 411 N. Harbor Blvd., #303, San Pedro, CA 90731. Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary