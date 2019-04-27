|
Oct. 21, 1924 - Apr. 24, 2019 Nick was born in San Diego, CA on Oct. 21, 1924. At the age of eighteen he joined the navy. He served on the USS ORMSBY operating a landing craft in most of the major battles of the South Pacific. The ORMSBY was torpedoed but fortunately the bomb did not explode. His ship came into San Pedro for repairs at Bethlehem Shipyard. During this time, he met his future wife Francesca. The ship then returned to battle where the ORMSBY and crew earned 6 battle stars and numerous medals. Following the war, Nick returned to San Diego and became a fisherman on the large bait boats that fished in Mexico and South America. As many of the boats unloaded tuna on Terminal Island, Nick spent time in San Pedro. Francesca and he were married in 1947 at Mary Star of the Sea Church, and had a wonderful and happy marriage of 71 years. In 1955, he left fishing and went into business for himself in retail fish sales. Upon retiring, he became a volunteer in the Christian Care Program for over 20 years, an usher for 64 years, and a money counter at Mary Star of the Sea. Nick is survived by Francesca, children Marilyn, Nick (Nancy), Mark (Jennifer). Grandchildren, Nicole, Matthew, Molly (Bryce) Lowe-White, Trent, Geri (John) Porter, Anthony (Aimee) Meyers and six great grandchildren. Also survived by brothers, Vito and Gene. Nick was a wonderful man. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary Star of the Sea High School Development, 2500 North Taper Avenue, San Pedro, CA 90731, or the . A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Church followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 27, 2019