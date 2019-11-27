Home

11/09/1938 - 11/15/2019 Nicholas Vitalich, 81, passed away peacefully Friday, November 15th, 2019. He was born November 9th, 1938, in San Pedro, to Vincent and Antionette Vitalich. He served two years in the Navy, owned and operated Catalina Fish Co., and then retired from Longshoring after 16 years, at the age of 78. Nick was a hardworking and loving family man, who loved with his whole heart and lived life to the fullest. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; Children Tanya (Don) Gray, and Vincent (Lynda) Vitalich; 3 grandchildren, Nicole Gray, Lauren (Brandon) Batchelor, and Jerrott (Devon) Gray; and one great granddaughter, Aria Batchelor. Family, friends, and others whose lives Nicholas touched, are invited to the services. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1st, 2019, at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel, from 3 pm 8 pm, with a Vigil Service at 7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered Monday, December 2nd, 2019, 10 am, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 27, 2019
