Nov. 30, 1936 - Dec. 8, 2019 Nick (Niko) Lezaja, 83, died peacefully Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was surrounded by the love of his family. He leaves his wife of 60 years, Zdenka, his daughters MaryAnn (Boris) Milutin and Vlasta (Andrew) Stein, his grandchildren Mark, Alexandra, Shaina, Jeffrey and Matthew. He is also survived by his brothers Ivan and Ante and sister Ankica. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Nick was born in Zablace, Croatia on November 30, 1936, to John and Cecilija Lezaja. He graduated from the University of Zagreb with a degree in mechanical engineering. He married his high school sweetheart Zdenka in 1959. After immigrating to the United States, Nick received his Master's degree in mechanical engineering from Cal State University Long Beach and became the Chief Engineer/Engineering manager for Kaiser Machinery in Torrance. Nick was a dedicated husband and father. He had a vivacious personality and always made people around him laugh. Nick had a passion for aviation, mathematics, and music. He enjoyed singing in the Mary Star Croatian choir. He loved and cherished his grandchildren. Nick will be remembered for his compassion, strength, and loyalty to his family and faith. Visitation will be Monday December 16th at McNerney's Mortuary in San Pedro from 5pm to 7pm, with rosary following. Funeral Mass will be offered Tuesday December 17th at 10:30 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Church, in San Pedro, with interment directly afterwards at Green Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 12, 2019