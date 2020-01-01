|
June 5, 1936 - Dec. 29, 2019 Nick Rodriguez Garcia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 29, 2019, in San Pedro, CA at the age of 83. Born in Leon, Guanajuato he moved to San Pedro as a baby with his mother Martha Munoz. He attended Barton Hill Elementary, Dana Junior High School, and Mary Star of the Sea High School where he met the love of his life Yolanda. They eventually married on January 12, 1957. At the age of 18 he became a longshoreman with ILWU and became a foreman with local 94. He retired after 45 years. He was involved with youth sports and coached baseball and football teams for over ten years even when his own kids weren't on the team. His coaching highlight was taking his Pony league baseball team to the World Series. His house was always open to neighborhood kids for a quick meal and a night sleepover. He enjoyed watching and traveling to all his grandchildren's sporting events. Nick and Yolanda traveled the world and went on many cruises. They especially loved going to Las Vegas. He is preceded in death by his mother Martha Munoz. He is survived by his children Deanna Roosen (Richard), Nick (Melissa), Lisa Garcia-Navarro, Andy (Joanne); grandchildren Nick (Janelle), Mandy (Joe), Danny, Sheena(Tommy), Christine(Arty), Jaclyn, Jessica, Allyson (Forbes), Andrew; great grandchildren Arianna, Nicky, Jaxon, and Parker. A Viewing will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at McNerney's Mortuary at 570 West Fifth Street, San Pedro at 6:00 followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:00 A.M., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1292 W Santa Cruz St., San Pedro with burial to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 1, 2020