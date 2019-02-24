|
Nikolina (Razevich) Gordon 1949 - 2019 Nikolina "Nikki" (Razevich) Gordon, born October 8th 1949, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on February 4th 2019 at the age of 69. Nikki, a lifelong resident of San Pedro, was a graduate of San Pedro Highschool in the summer of 1967. She then worked for forty years in telecommunications in the Los Angeles area. Nikki enjoyed a wide variety of activities, the fine arts, and had a profound love of Elvis Presley. She always motivated those around her by promoting hard work and education. She is survived by her sons, Tommy M. Gordon and Michael P. Gordon, as well as grandchildren Alyssa Gordon, Alexyss Gordon, Nikolas Gordon, Isabella Gordon, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on March 1st 2019 at 2:00PM. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 24, 2019