Or Copy this URL to Share

Dennis Noel Husser Beloved father and friend, peacefully passed away in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He was born on October 14, 1943; the son of Lloyd and Theresa Husser. There are no scheduled services at this time. Bell Tower Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store