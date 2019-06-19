|
|
12/19/1949 - 6/10/2019 Noniluna (Noni) Malicay (69) passed away Monday June 10, 2019. Born in the Philippines on December 19, 1949 to Angelo (deceased) and Narcisa Malicay. She was raised in San Pedro where she loved playing tennis and the piano. After high school she attended UCLA where she studied English Literature. Noni left school to pursue a career in the office furniture sales industry. Her career in this field spanned over 20 years. She resided in Lakewood for 38 years. In 2011 she retired from City Office Furniture. She enjoyed reading books, spending time with family and her beloved dogs. She is survived by her mother, Narcisa, sisters: Patricia (Jim) Combs, Nora Malicay, and Virginia (Dave) Soto, along with nephews and nieces: Scott (Lesly) Combs, Steven Combs, Karen Soto, Laura (Steve) Doyal, David (Courtney) Soto along with grandnieces and grandnephews: Alyssa Ortiz, Hunter, Kennedy and Paige Combs, Victoria and Stephen Doyal and Eleanor Soto. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28th, at 10:00 AM in the Historic Church at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. Historic Church will be open for viewing at 9:30 AM.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 19, 2019