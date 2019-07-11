|
Nora Loyola Vergara Nov 14, 1959 July 8, 2019 Resident of Los Angeles. For 30 years she was a nanny who helped raise children as if they were her own. She loved watching Korean drama, she was a very religious person who served as a eucharist ministry at Cathedral and Sacred Heart Church in Los Angeles. She loved traveling, especially if it involved going to the beach. She enjoyed going to many different restaurants and loved to spend time at the mall. She is survived by her mother, Estelita Vergara, sister, Angela, brother, Fernando, niece, Samantha, nephew, Christopher, and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 5 to 8 PM, at Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd, Fremont, with a Rosary Service at 7 PM. Funeral Mass will be Friday, July 12, 2019, 11 AM, at St Anne's Catholic Church, Union City. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward. Fremont Chapel of the Roses 510-797-1900
Published in Daily Breeze on July 11, 2019