Sept. 25, 1934 - April 7, 2019 Norma Kostich, 84, passed away peacefully in her home on April 7th, 2019. Norma was born in Anchorage, Alaska on September 25th, 1934 to Solveig and John Berglund, who were both immigrants from Sweden. She, her older brother, Bob, and younger brother, Dick, spent their earlier years in Anchorage, AK, Long Beach, CA, and Seattle, WA. When Norma was 13, her family settled in San Pedro, which became her forever home. She attended Dana Junior High School and San Pedro High School, where she met many of her lifelong friends, graduating in Summer 1952. Soon after graduation Norma met the love of her life, Bill Kostich. They were first friends, then began dating and were married in 1953. Norma and Bill spent 62 years together as husband and wife. Norma was a loving wife, mother of three and grandmother of five, but she also had a very productive life outside the home. She learned the value of hard work from her parents. Starting in 6th grade, Norma shared a paper route with her brothers and continued working until retiring as an admitting clerk at San Pedro Peninsula Hospital. Norma's intelligence, work ethic, and can-do attitude helped define her as a person and a valued employee. In addition to working, Norma was active in the community, supporting her children as a PTA member, YWCA Club Sponsor, and snack bar volunteer, and supporting Bill as an active member of the St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Senior Citizen Group. Norma is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and her son-in-law, Rich Guerrero. She is survived by brother, Bob Berglund; her three children, Karin Kostich Guerrero, Steve (Denise) Kostich, and Cindy (Bobby) Marquez; her five grandchildren, Stefanie (Ryan) Lai, Missy (Anthony) Misetich, Johnny (Megan) Kostich, Danny (Brittney) Marquez, and Stevie (Lauren) Kostich; her five great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Ana, Mila, Benjamin, and Max, with a sixth on the way; and her loving dog, Gigi. Her family invites you to attend a Celebration of Norma's Life at the DoubleTree Hotel on Tuesday, April 16th, beginning promptly at 11am, located at 2800 Via Cabrillo-Marina, San Pedro. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial donations to The MS Society (nmss.org), The (heart.org), or the .