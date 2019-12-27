|
|
Norma Geraldine Leon Ritchie McKenzie, 76, passed away surrounded by family in the hospital December 29, 2018, from colon cancer complications that persisted for 15 years.
Norma was predeceased by her parents' Fellows and Daisy Leon, stepfather Edwin Fauth, husband Richard McKenzie, brother Jack O'Lague and sister Vivian Decker. She leaves her three children; Dwayne Ritchie (Marisa), Dwight Ritchie (Jean Kwan), Dayna Ritchie Manibusan (Roque), five grandchildren; Danielle Ritchie, Lauren Ritchie, Dwight Ki Ritchie, Leo Ritchie, Christopher Manibusan, one stepchild; Lisa McKenzie, five step-grandchildren; Natasha Cierpial, Hannah Rose, Michael Manibusan, Nathan Manibusan & Daniel Manibusan, six nephews and nieces Eric Decker, Gail Mitchell, Scott Mitchell, Joanie Decker-Leffler, Kelly O'Lague Dulka, Patty O'Lague Leal.
Norma was born July 12, 1942 in Martinez, CA to Fellows and Daisy Leon. She married Gordon Lamarr Ritchie December 14, 1958 and they had three children together. They lived throughout CA, initially in Martinez, then Albany, Chatsworth and Reseda, before moving to King of Prussia, PA; then relocating back to Concord, CA. They finally settled in Palos Verdes in 1968. She made many lifelong friends there.
Divorced October 8, 1973, she married the Navy civilian officer Richard McKenzie, November 25, 1977, and lived in Torrance, CA. His career took them to Santee, CA, Camarillo CA, Bremerton WA, and Hanford, CA. After her husband's death in 2002, Norma relocated back to Palos Verdes Estates to be close to her children, grandchildren and life-long friends.
Norma had a successful business, Odyssey One, creating one-of-a-kind gifts, which included beautiful and ornate jester faces, mermaids, masks and Christmas stockings. She was an artist in her own right, which included being an accomplished seamstress, welder, and sculptor which afforded her regular participation in The Harvest Festival for 12 years.
Like most artists, Norma created beautiful artistic spaces throughout her lovely home. She was active with the philanthropic group Las Candalistas until her health failed. She loved shopping for good deals, family gatherings, camping, and playing Bridge with her friends. She loved dogs and had several throughout her life starting with Jasper and ending with her beloved Dudley. Though very talented, her biggest pride and joy were her three children whom she adored. Norma's joyful laugh, her artistic flair and words of constant encouragement to her children will be sorely missed.
Norma was cremated on January 5th, 2019 and her ashes will be scattered by her children in Monterey Bay, CA, joining her late husband's ashes.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, March 28th, at the Wayfarers Chapel 5755 Palos Verdes Dr. S, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. Following the event, guests are welcomed to the home of Dale & Marla Stuntz 164 Via La Circula, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 for food and refreshments. Please RSVP [email protected]
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 27, 2019