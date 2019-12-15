|
Norma Jean Erickson Poling Norma Jean Erickson Poling met her Savior face-to-face on October 30, 2019. Born as the daughter of Paul Erickson and Mabel Gumersell Erickson, Norma grew up in Independence, Missouri. As a child, she was active in Girl Scouts and the children's choir at Mount Washington Methodist Church in Mount Washington, Missouri. Faith was a defining part of her identity! Throughout her life, Norma was deeply involved in local congregations. She was the first woman to serve as congregational president of Ascension Lutheran Church, Rancho Palos Verdes, California, where the Poling family were members for 20 years. Moving to Arizona for her father's health, Norma joined the Philomathian Sorority in 1950 at Arizona State College. The following year, she and all her sorority sisters pledged Alpha Delta Pi, the first national sorority founded in the United States. Her sorority sisters were among her dearest friends throughout her life. Norma served as the alumnae state director of Alpha Delta Pi sorority from 1993 to 1997. Norma graduated from Arizona State College with an elementary education degree in 1953. She received her Masters of Arts degree in elementary education from ASU in 1965. She was an elementary school teacher and principal for 36 years prior to her retirement from the profession in June of 1990. During her illustrious career, she earned the State of California Life General teching credentials and was honored by the Parent Teacher Association with it's highest award, an Honorary Lifetime Membership. In 2003, she was selected by the ASU College of Education as a member of the 18th Academy of Fellows program, and was one of 800 outstanding American educators to receive this honor. Her leadership skills expressed themselves throughout her life as she rose to the position of school principal at three elementary schools in the Rancho Palos Verdes Unified School District. In addition to her illustrious career in education, Norma was an active community and civic leader. From 1998 to 2000, she served as president of the Scottsdale Branch of the American Association of University Women. As the daughter of an orphan train rider, Norma also served as president of the board of directors for the Orphan Train Heritage Society of American, from 2001 through 2003. She met the love of her life, Philip Eugene Poling, on a date arranged by his college roommate. Ending their first date, Phil asked Norma how she liked the last name "Poling." She responded, "It's okay." He told her that was good because it was going to be her last name for the rest of her life. She slammed the door on him! They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a large group of family and friends in 2010 and loved each other "until death parts us" in 2013. Norma Poling is survived by her brother, Dr. Paul Erickson of Chula Vista, California. She is also survived by her four children, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren: Paula Wepprich (Dr. Ronald) and their children, Stephen, Dr. Tyson (Dr. Anna), and Lauren; Kristy Ryan and her children, Jennifer Keller (Brian) and their children, Tobias, Marin, Kara, and William; Stacy Medeiros and her daughters, Carly Jean, Ashley and Madelyn; Daniel (Erika) and their children, Jack, William, and Elle; and Michael (Cindy) and their daughter, Charlotte; Rev. Dr. Marta Poling Schmitt (Stefan) and her children, Joshua Lindenger (Danielle) and their sons, Julian and Donovan; Jessica Hagen (Cade) and their daughters, Maisie Grace and Lucy; Douglas Poling (Rommy) and their sons, Grant, Garrett, and Jake. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Suzanne Koper, and nephews Erick and Kris (Elise) Erickson. Norma's Service of Celebration of Life will be held at the congregation she called "home" for many years, La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, financial gifts may be given to the National Orphan Train Complex, 300 Washington St., PO Box 322, Concordia, KS 66901, "AAUW-Scottsdale Branch Education Foundation" and sent in care of the organization's treasurer at: 3006 E. Harwell Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85042 or given to La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 15, 2019