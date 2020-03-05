|
09/16/1931 - 03/01/2020 Norma Antoinette Marich passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2020 in San Pedro. She was born September 16, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois. Norma was a graduate of San Pedro High School and the valedictorian of her class. She was also the valedictorian of her class at Harbor Junior College, where she received her Associates Degree in Accounting. After graduating from Harbor Junior College, Norma went to work for StarKist as an accountant, where she enjoyed a long career before retiring in 1991. Norma was preceded in death by her beloved parents Vincent and Anna Marich; her brother Vincent Marich, Jr.; her sister Antoinette Marich; her Aunt Olga Marinkovich; her Aunt Francis Miller; her Uncle Boris Roje; and her cousins Marion Nichols, Frank Roje, and Dasa Marich of Split, Croatia. Norma was the most beloved sister of Winifred (Joseph) Blatchford; and adored aunt of Andrea, Nicholas (Taryn), Antonia, and Anwar (Nanea) McQueen. Survivors also include her great-nieces Elliette Ann Blatchford and Zoe Kaulana McQueen; first cousins Vincent Marinkovich, Ronald (Leah) Marinkovich, Antoinette (Michael) Lung, Adrienne Zmija of Phoenix, AZ, and Vanja Fabrio of Split, Croatia; and many beloved younger cousins and godchildren. A funeral service will be held at 9am on Monday, March 9, 2020 in the Green Hills Chapel, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mary Star of the Sea High School - Building Fund, 2500 North Taper Avenue, San Pedro, CA 90732.
