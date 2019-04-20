|
05/27/1928 - 04/16/2019 Olga Hernandez was born 5/27/1928 Nogales Sonora, Mexico, and passed away peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday 4/16/2019. Olga is survived by her husband of 47 years, Frank Hernandez, daughters Elsa Flores, Esther Villanueva, son Aaron Hernandez, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, April 25 at McNerney's Mortuary, from 4 7pm, with a Rosary at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday April 26, at 10am at St. Peter's Catholic Church in San Pedro, with burial to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 20, 2019