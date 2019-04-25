Daily Breeze Obituaries
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
OLIVE SUEKO TANAKA

OLIVE SUEKO TANAKA Obituary
OLIVE SUEKO TANAKA Funeral service for OLIVE SUEKO TANAKA, 93, will be held on Thursday, May 2, 10:00AM at the Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 West 158th St., Gardena, with Rev. Rodney Tanaka officiating. She is survived by her son, Rodney George Tanaka; daughters, Sandra Michiko (Leonard) Aoki of Woodland, CA and Geraldine Hatsuko Fukai of Colorado; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Frank (Bobbie) Tokunaka and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. www.FukuiMortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 25, 2019
