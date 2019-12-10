|
09/01/1921 - 12/05/2019 Ordey Carreon Simich, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on December 5, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on September 1, 1921, on Terminal Island, California to Esaul and Jesusita Carreon. Ordey was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Nick "Bezo" Simich, her parents, and her 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Ordey leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Gerry (Bill) Newton, Andy "Suitcase" Simich, Sandy "Coach" Simich, Denise (Terry) Smith, Steve Simich, grandchildren Andrea (Elbert) McCullough, Mike (Jill) Simich, Nick Simich, Joseph Simich, Anthony Simich, and great grandchildren Phoenix and Justice McCullough, and Kaylee Simich. Ordey also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends. Ordey loved life and lived each day to the fullest. She attributed her good health and longevity to always staying active. She walked 4 miles a day well into her 80s and continued to do her exercises most days. Her physical therapists were always amazed at her strength and flexibility. Ordey had a terrific sense of humor, constantly teasing and joking, and cracking her "one-liners" with a wink and a smile. She enjoyed dancing and singing throughout her life and was exceptional at both. She was a wonderful homemaker; cooking, cleaning, baking, sewing and decorating, and she still found time to volunteer numerous hours to several charities and to Mary Star Schools and Church. She took pride in being the founder of the then Women's Auxiliary for the San Pedro Boys Club. She believed it is vital to always give back. Sundays were her favorite days: going to mass in the morning, and then off to Bingo in the afternoon. What great fun she would have on Sundays. Ordey was a devout Catholic, praying the rosary with many prayer groups and dedicating her time to the Eucharistic Ministry for many years. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Ordey will be remembered as a loving, kind, hard-working and generous woman, an inspiration to all. A Viewing will be on Friday, Dec. 13th, from 5 7 pm, with a Rosary service at 7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 14th, 10:30 am, at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ordey's favorite charity, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, at stjude.org/donate or 1(800) 478 5833. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 10, 2019