Pablo Ramirez Jr., 86, passed in the comfort of his home on September 29, 2020. Paul was born to Pablo and Maria Ramirez in El Paso, Texas. He married the love of his life, Mary Christina Ramirez (nee Montes), on November 21, 1953 in Los Angeles, CA. They were married for 64 years and are now reunited in heaven.



Paul enjoyed sports, music, plays, concerts, movies, walking, reading, and most of all his family and friends. Paul is survived by; daughters, Carmen Buckley of La Quinta, CA; Maxine Yates, FL; Monica (Stephen) Billings, La Quinta, CA: sons, Lester (Candace) Ingram, Yucca Valley, CA; Robert (Cathy) Ramirez, Holly Glenn, CA; Manuel (Patti) Ramirez, La Quinta, CA; Grandsons, Daniel (Paulina) Buckley, Mark (Kelley) Yates, Chris Yates, Chris (Alexis) Ingram; Michael Ingram; Rob Ramirez (Tamara); Rick Ramirez; Michael (Susanna) Buckley; Stephen (Tiffany) Billings; Jonathan (Samantha) Buckley; Cowboy (Sue) Ingram; and Granddaughters, Dena Buckley (Harlan) Hill, Mary (Marty) Terry, and Dominique Allegro Gillis. Also left to remember her are her Great grandchildren, Nicole Hill-Small (Jordan), Nathan Hill, Renee Buckley, Jacob Buckley, Alex Yates, Primrose Yates, Jessica Reynolds, James Reynolds, Aundrea Ingram, Andrew Ingram, Kayla Terry, Hayden Terry, Sage Terry, Daniel Billings, Jessie (Adrian) Gutierrez, Morgan (Adam) Siebert, Oswaldo Buckley, Inez Buckley, Anthony Buckley, Isabella Ingram, Madelynn Gillis, Wade Gillis, Walker Gillis; Great Great grandchildren, Madeline Gutierrez, Joseph Gutierrez, Allison Siebert, Charlotte Siebert, Zelda Siebert; his brothers and sisters: Henry (Josie) Ramirez, Peter (Terry) Ramirez, Mary (Arnie) Levitt, Lupe (Mike) Villegas, Rosie (Rueben) Benitez, David (Dolores) Ramirez, Rainy (Darrell) Criswell and many other family members and friends.



Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all those who knew him.



Funeral services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 47225 Washington Street, La Quinta CA on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 15, 2020.