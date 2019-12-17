|
April 21, 1920 in Hynes, CA - December 3rd, 2019 in her Whittier home Page made Whittier her home in 1943 and lived in the family home for 76 years. She dedicated her life to God in 1930. Page retired after 30 years as a telephone operator. Page was well known around Whittier because of her long daily walks which she continued into her early 90's. Page was preceded in death by her parents Guy Lamont Loomis & Claribel (Gager) Loomis, her sister Rae Isabel (Loomis) Maxwell, brothers James Lamont Loomis, David Alvin Loomis, Leonard Lawrence Loomis, and Niece Patricia Rae (Maxwell) Sonnenburg. She is survived by her Niece Lela Marie (Loomis) Chanino, Great Niece Lori Jean (Sonnenburg) Espinosa, Niece Cheryl Lynette Loomis, Nephew Duane Loomis, Caregiver and Dearest Friend Paul Clemens, and many extended family members and Friends. Viewing is at Rose Hill's Visitation Center at 1pm to 5pm on Sunday December 15, 2019. Services are at the Rose Hill's Memorial Chapel 1pm to 2pm on December 16th, 2019. Procession to Vista Lawn (Gate 17) to follow for internment. For directions: www.rosehills.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 17, 2019