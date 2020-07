08/27/1927 - 07/10/2020 Park Densmore, a long time resident of the South Bay Area, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. He leaves behind a loving wife of 68 years, a daughter and son in law, a son, and two grandsons. He was a US Navy veteran and had a thirty five year career as vice president and comptroller of a nation wide metal distributer.Services are pending due to the pandemic. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com