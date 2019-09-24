|
|
May 7, 1936 - Sept. 19, 2019 Pasko "Pete" Lezaja, 83, passed peacefully on 19th September 2019 at his home in San Pedro, California surrounded by family. He was born on 7th May 1936 to Frane and Vjera Lezaja in Zablace, Croatia. He married his childhood sweetheart, Milka, and was married over 60 years. Pasko enjoyed fishing, hunting and sports, especially soccer, which he played through his teenage years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and is survived by his wife, Milka; his children; Vera (Richard) Smirnoff, Frank (Stacy) Lezaja, and Pete Lezaja; as well as his grandchildren; Christopher, Marissa, and Matthew Smirnoff and Spencer Lezaja. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Viewing at McNerney's Mortuary Thursday, September 26th from 5-7 p.m. followed by the Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 27th at Mary Star of the Sea at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial services at Green Hills. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association or the American Kidney Fund. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 24, 2019