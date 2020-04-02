|
Patricia "Trish" Moreno Jan 30, 1942 - Mar 24, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia "Trish" Moreno (n‚e Hamilton) on March 24, 2020, after a long-term illness. Her husband was at her side. Trish was born and raised in Long Beach, California, and lived her adult life in Redondo Beach. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 48 1/2 years, Armando Moreno, and was preceded in death by her parents, sister and daughter. Trish spent her 33-year career working for TRW. She started as a clerk/typist and worked her way up to a software systems analyst, looking for ways software might fail. Many engineers specifically requested Trish because they knew she was a master at finding software weaknesses. She had a big heart, was politically informed and active all her life (she went to hear Dr. Martin Luther King in Los Angeles), and had great compassion for those less fortunate. She was a talented musician and delighted many choirs with her rich, beautiful alto voice. She was a devoted wife and treasured friend to many, always lending a supportive ear, and had an infectious laugh. A mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date at St. Catherine Laboure in Torrance. Please go to www.lafuneral.com/obituaries to send messages and share memories. Trish was a rare and loving individual who will be sorely missed.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 2, 2020