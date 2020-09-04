Patricia Ann (McCowan) Richelli Aug. 19, 1932 - Aug. 23, 2020 Patricia Richelli passed away on August 23, 2020. She was greeted by so many loved ones. Her beloved husband, William and son, David; parents, John and Addie Mae McCowan; sister, Bernice Kaliterna; sister in-law, Sylvia Tuxen and many other loved ones that we hold in our hearts. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Dave) Richelli and Gail (Vic) Zuvich; daughter-in-law, Becky (Scott) Ireton; grandchildren, Tricia and Kathryn Richelli, Lindsey (David) Mamelli, Amanda (Jesse) Gerulis, Nicole (Kohl) Webber, Marissa Ireton, Zachary, Matthew and Sean Zuvich; great grandchildren, Claire, Chloe and William Mamelli and Mile Gerulis; brothers, Ayers McCowan, many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of love. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Caulder Lamm Alliance for children CIAforchildren.org
Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Green Hills. Streaming service will be available.