Patricia Craig La Course Patricia was born on May 6, 1934 and passed away on December 24, 2019. She was a resident of Rancho Palos Verdes for 60 years, She was an extraordinary soul. She had a way of making everyone she came in contact with feel important. She was brave in spite of health issues she faced, she faced life struggles with grace and composure. She never complained and always looked on the bright side. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother and is survived by her 3 children, Suzanne, Robert, and Steven, grandkids and great grandchildren. She offered encouragement and support throughout our lives. Her Love for her family will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be held at St. Marks Prebyterian Church, 24027 Pennsylvania Ave, Lomita, CA 90717 at 10:00am on Saturday, February 8, 2020. We love and miss you very Much! The Craig Family
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 5, 2020