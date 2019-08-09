Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Patricia Dickey


1947 - 2019
Patricia Dickey Obituary
9/25/47 - 8/4/19 Patricia Dickey passed away on August 4, 2019. Born in Massachusetts, Patricia Dickey moved to Southern California with her family where she lived until her passing. She was a retired Bookkeeper from Harry Kosharian, CPA. Patricia was a woman who was very devoted to her loved ones. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a strong, caring, and loving woman. Preceded in death by her husband Bill, 2002 and her son George, 2008. She is survived by her children William and Melanie, 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sisters Sandy and Karen, nieces and nephews. Memorial Service to be held Sunday, August 11th, 2019 at 10:00am at Green Hills Memorial Chapel, RPV. Green Hills Memorial Chapel 27501 S Western Ave Rancho Palos Verdes CA 90275
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 9, 2019
