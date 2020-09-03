1/1
Patricia Henges
December 1, 1932 - May 20, 2020 Pat Henges (nee Westphal) died peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Pat was born in San Diego as the only child to Dorothy (Compton) and Henry Westphal. She grew up in Venice, CA and shortly after graduating from Venice High, she married Bill Henges and they started a family. Pat and Bill raised their children in Torrance, CA before moving to Tucson, AZ in 1984. She took great pride in her role as mother and homemaker, taking care of her children and maintaining a lovely and welcoming home where friends and family gathered for meals, lively conversation, and good company. Pat greatly enjoyed music and dancing in her younger years, playing cards, and getting lost in a good mystery book or television show. Above all, Pat had a big heart and her greatest joy was her family. She and Bill adored and spoiled their grandchildren, making each one feel special with visits, trips, thoughtful cards and gifts for every occasion, and favorite meals and treats. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. Pat is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Bill. She is survived by her children Patti (Kenny) Brown of Redondo Beach, CA, Jeff (Paula) Henges of Torrance, CA, and Christy (Eric) Jeck of San Mateo, CA; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.


Published in Daily Breeze on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Halverson, Stone & Myers Mortuary
1223 Cravens Ave
Torrance, CA 90501
3103281223
