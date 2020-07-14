Patricia Jackson

Sept 29, 1936 - July 8, 2020 Patricia (Pat) Clare Jackson, 83, of Torrance, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 8, 2020, filled with fond memories of family and friends she laughed with, prayed for, and loved. Pat was born in Toronto, Canada on September 29, 1936. After her father's sudden passing, Pat, at the age of 15, legally immigrated to California with her mother, Hetty Barrack, and four siblings. She graduated from High School in Pico Rivera. She met her husband Claude and they married in 1959, living in Inglewood and being members of St. John Chrysostom Church, until moving to Torrance in 1973 and becoming members of St. James Catholic Church for more than 48 years. While raising their two daughters, Pat was active in the Women's Council, taught remedial reading, served as a room mother and teachers' aide. She is most remembered as a Girl Scout leader; to this day, her troop still comment on the positive impact Mrs. Jackson had on their lives. Pat's career kept her in the financial arena starting with a job out of high school with Union Bank, bookkeeping for various small businesses, financial secretary for a large corporation, and later in life after earning an AA degree from Marymount College and a BA from Woodbury University, she became a financial analyst and Controller for an international company. Pat volunteered for many years with RCIA and the Adult Confirmation program at St James. She sponsored new Catholics for confirmation including becoming Godmother to Nikki-Sara, who has become a third daughter; she also volunteered with The Associates of Little Company of Mary Hospital, a group of local nuns in prayer and charitable acts. In her spare time, Pat enjoyed family trips and gatherings, playing board and card games, and baking (she is known for her extensive cookbook collection). In her twilight years she enjoyed the company of her cat Lady. She will be eternally grateful to her niece, Jolene Jackson, who served as a caretaker and companion. Pat was predeceased by her husband Claude Jackson, her parents Nicholas and Henrietta Barrack, and her brother Charles Barrack. She is survived by her sisters Freda, Theresa, and Gloria; two daughters Brenda Richter and her husband Gerry; Barbara Jackson Hernandez, her husband Jim; four grandchildren Aryn, Brennan, Cydney, and James; great-grandchildren Rylie and Carter; and her dearly loved numerous nephews and nieces, and their children and grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at St. James Church in Redondo Beach on Wednesday July 15 at 2:00 pm. Go to www.lafuneral.com
to send the family messages.