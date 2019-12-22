|
October 10, 1931 - December 6, 2019 Patricia was born on October 10, 1931 in Parkston, South Dakota to Albert & Veronica Wuebben. After graduating from High School, she received her RN degree at Sacred Heart Nursing School in Yankton, SD. Patricia married her sweetheart, Max Lomas, in 1954. Max & Patricia completed their educations in Yankton, then relocated to California in 1957. Patricia & Max have loved being parents & grandparents & both have been pillars of faith & family in the Torrance community. Patricia, age 88, passed peacefully on Friday, December 6th, family by her side. She joined our Lord and her loving husband Max (2007). Patricia left behind five children, Marie (Butch) Constable, Sharon (Cory) Hons, Grant (Maureen) Lomas, Gerry (Robin) Lomas & Brad (Karen) Lomas; 16 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren; one sister, Deanna Frederisy. Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, December 27th, 2019 and a Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at 2:00 pm, both at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church. Donations: Catholic Relief Services and/or The .
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 22, 2019