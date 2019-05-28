Dec 12, 1931 - May 15, 2019 Patricia Maria McLaughlan passed in peace, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the age of 87. A loving wife and mother, Patricia was born December 12, 1931 in Glasgow, Scotland to Patrick and Martha McCafferty. She passed away after a courageous battle from complications due to multiple strokes. Patricia is survived by her daughter Patricia, son Gary (Janine), as well as family and friends both here and overseas. Patricia enjoyed life, she enjoyed laughing with family and friends, dancing, bowling, movies, and music. Patricia was one of the kindest, funniest, most generous souls you could ever meet. She cared deeply for her family and friends, and had a great sense of humor, always making us laugh. Her strength, love, generosity, and laughter were her greatest gifts to her family and friends. She will remain in our hearts forever, deeply loved, never forgotten...Until we hear you laugh again. We Love you..Patricia and Gary XOXO. A Memorial Service will be held at Rice Mortuary in Torrance on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 2:00pm. I Thought of You Today I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new I thought about you yesterday and days before that too, I think of you in silence ...I often speak your name All I have are memories and your picture in a frame Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part God has you in His keeping I have you in my heart. Published in Daily Breeze on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary