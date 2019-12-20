|
12/10/2019 Patricia Rose White born in Pontiac Michigan, passed away at the age of 89 in San Pedro California after a long illness. She is survived by her children Patty Gramenz of Riverside, CA, Donna (George) Tice of Oregon, Daryl White (Veronica) of San Pedro, grandchildren Marlin (Christina), Matthew, Debra, Donna, Justin (Amie), Jason, Christopher, Maria (Enrique) and Lorena and numerous great grandchildren. Her husband Donald White Sr., son Donald White Jr. and son-in-law Marlin Gramenz preceded Patricia in death. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of San Pedro for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, doing ceramics and going to Disneyland. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Linda Apalit, Danilo and Adel Ordonez from Carezza Guest Home in Rancho Palos Verdes, where Patricia resided for the last 9 years. Viewing will be at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, on Sunday December 22 from 4 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Services will be on Monday December 23rd, at 11:30 am.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 20, 2019